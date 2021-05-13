Reverted Update To Shin Megami Tensei V Website Causes Release Date Leak?

One game lets you tame demons, one gods... I'm hardcore, I'll take 'em both on.

An update to the Japanese website for Shin Megami Tensei V has potentially revealed some unintended information.

The update was spotted by Persona Central and was originally showing without graphics, though the change was reverted overnight NA time. Most notably, if the update is accurate SMTV - previously announced for a simultaneous worldwide release - would release in Japan on November 11; since this is a Thursday, the date would be somewhere around that for North America / Europe / Australia.

Other claims in the update include a demon count of "over 200", including some new designs from veteran designer Masayuki Doi, and the game's setting being a "new world" called Da'ath. A limited edition, with what appears to be a figure of the player character included, was also listed for 16,280 yen after tax.