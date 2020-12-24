Dystopic Thriller Republique Coming To Switch Next Month?

As of now, the page is still invisible.

A title intended to bring a "good game to mobile" may be coming to Switch next month according to a nintendo.com game listing.

Republique, the dystopic thriller originally developed for mobile and later released on PC and PlayStation 4, has appeared on Nintendo of America's game list with a release date of February 25 and prices of $9.99 US / $12.59 Canadian. There is no image showing the game (unlike other releases) and the link returns a "page not found" error.

Republique was created by Camoflaj, a studio founded by former Konami / Kojima Productions lead Ryan Payton; Nintendo World Report founder Billy Berghammer worked on the game's 2012 Kickstarter campaign.