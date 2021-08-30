Episode 737: Raining Destruction Sideways

Get ready for a more refined episode of Radio Free Nintendo.

James is out this week, so Gui sits down in the hosting seat. The result is a civilized, well-paced discussion that's free of tangents, self-indulgent rants, and idiosyncratic babbling. There's also an unspoken love of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes that's positively palpable. Perhaps this is the heralding of a new era of a kinder, gentler RFN.

On that note, Gui immediately reminds us of our grim reality for New Business by recounting a tale of how UPS lost his Joy-Cons when he sent them in for repair. He also spends some time with the disgustingly anime shooter Cotton Reboot!. Greg chimes in with his thoughts on the recent Warioware: Get It Together! demo, along with Axiom Verge 2. Meanwhile, Jon goes purely isometric with a renewed interest in Hades, and his hellfire-hot takes on the recent beta for Diablo II: Resurrected.

This week's mailbag has us discussing underappreciated games, the state of Western third-party releases on Switch, and our preferences in terms of carrying over stories and characters between games in a series. All in all it's some meaty discussion that even the ever-vigilant Gui couldn't keep under two hours.