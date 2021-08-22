Episode 736: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Drunken Rage

You try living in a cave for 20+ years.
Gui returns for an all email podcast. This week we each selected one question from the inbox and introduced it to the group. This week we: talk Visual Novels, figure out why sports games are so hard, identify Game Cube games that don't cost a fortune, and pick out some great final boss music. You can play our theme by sending us an email.
It's RetroActive L time! After much deliberation we have selected our next RetroActive game: Little King's Story. You can hear our deliberative process over at the NWR Patreon.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Showdown At The Tower from Donkey Kong ('94). Composition by Taisuke Araki. It was inspired by Juan's email. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co.; Ltd.