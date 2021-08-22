Episode 736: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Drunken Rage

You try living in a cave for 20+ years.

Gui returns for an all email podcast. This week we each selected one question from the inbox and introduced it to the group. This week we: talk Visual Novels, figure out why sports games are so hard, identify Game Cube games that don't cost a fortune, and pick out some great final boss music. You can play our theme by sending us an email.

It's RetroActive L time! After much deliberation we have selected our next RetroActive game: Little King's Story. You can hear our deliberative process over at the NWR Patreon.

