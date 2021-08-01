Episode 733: Can't Tread on Me in Zero-G

This seminar will teach you how to maximize your social impact via strategies that: create invisible synergies, foster long-term strategic partnerships with the intensity of a blood pact, and let you abandon the societal costs at the feet of society.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It was a pretty big week for RFN; we had a number of games launch that are of note for one or more of us.

For James this means it's time to descend into the Ace Attorney bunker, which if you look closely you'll see is just the Layton bunker with the walls painted a slightly different color such that it confuses witnesses. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles' release is a moment for celebration. Two Takumi written games we seemed destined to never get both launched at once and James, as well as Greg, are here for it. Impressions obviously early.

Not strictly new this week, but Guillaume has the new Streets of Rage 4 DLC. We know about Gui's love of belt scrollers, and this DLC lets you play as number of bosses. The DLC had a rough launch on Switch, but its here now, so we'll say it was also a "this week" thing to maintain theme. He's also playing Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, which came out last year and is a remake of an older game. It does have lots of FMV video, which I know is standard for a racing game, but sadly we've deviated from our plan for this Newest Business.

Jon has taken to the skies, and multiple governments have scrambled their air forces to address this newly mobile threat. Unbeknownst to them, the threat is fully contained as he's playing Microsoft Flight Simulator, which just launched on Xbox. This new addition to the GamePass service lets you experience the joy of travel during a pandemic. Now you have the chance to stalk your foes from the skies virtually, until the day when the world is made new again and we can do it via actual stolen airplanes. Eyes on Lindemann.

Greg has, surprise, a new release this week: Blaster Master Zero 3. This is not how numbers should work, but Inti Creates does not care. Veterans of the Mega Man Zero series know they will not stop until... this game, as this is the final Blaster Master Zero title. The previous Blaster Master Zero title had a number of improvements over the first Blaster Master Zero, and this sentence is impossible to diagram. Zero 3 looks like it does the same. Once again, fairly early impressions here.

After a break, we dive into a session of "spiritually uplifting email." This week we finally slew Dr. Mario World, Nintendo's home-grown source of medical disinformation. In our after action report, we break down what fraud would have been the next addition to the medical staff. Our second email asks us to project what the successor to Switch will be, burdened as we are with the knowledge that Nintendo will not simply rest on its laurels and create a New Switch. We know the innovation is coming, but what is it, and perhaps is it already at arm's length, hidden in plain sight. Our last email asks us to move into executive transportation. Moving your CEO in today's business environment is a complex challenge, and truly it might be The Final Frontier.

We continue to solicit your emails. You can send us questions, comments, subpoenas, and other digital finery here. Likewise, we continue to seek your input for RetroActive L. We're going to pick a game from 2009, and we're looking for your suggestions. Keep in mind, games that launched on other systems in 2009 but made their way to Nintendo later are eligible.