Episode 732: The Blaster Master Bombshell

Welcome to Hot SOFIA Summer.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week Greg finally reclaims his time to talk about Luigi's Mansion (3DS). James then wraps up his thoughts on Ys IX, which he enjoyed despite its issues, and waxes nostalgic about Where's Waldo while discussing Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Meanwhile, Jon - who reads books and is definitely more cultured than the rest of the podcast - briefly discusses Bioshock 2, which leads into a discussion of Jason Schreier's new book "Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry". Spoiler: the game industry is cutthroat and not for the faint of heart. Guillaume then attempts to be timely yet vintage by talking about The World Ends With You (DS), using his save file from 2007 because why not.

On the email front, we offer our gaming suggestions for our listeners with kids (because who else would you go to for parenting advice?), and then give our thoughts on the wild million-dollar game auction sales that seem to be all the rage these days. Both of these topics get darker than you'd expect, or exactly as dark as you'd expect, depending on your perspective. Regardless, we all survive to podcast for another week.

We also talk about our upcoming retroactive, which will be a Wii or DS game from 2009 and a definite conduit for your enjoyment. Please email your suggestions here.