Episode 726: Peek Behind the Shower Curtain

Very short article for a very short show. We are mid-E3 and your eyes are elsewhere. However James has been "attending" the "virtual" E3 for a week, and it has been an experience. Jon got his Panamanian Haze, and no that's not a strain of marijuana. Gui is playing co-op prison escape A Way Out and Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps And Beans. Greg has reached the end of Monster Hunter Rise's story.

Bigger news, join us for a live recording of Episode 727, where we'll cover Nintendo's announcements. That's this Tuesday, 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific. Details here.

As always, the mailbox resides here.