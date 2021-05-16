Episode 722: Minimal Eroticism

A non-zero amount.

I can't type right now, so we'll keep this brief:

Syrenne joins us this week to provide cover if James has to dip (he doesn't). The show kicks-off with Listener Mail: what games represent where Nintendo was at that moment, what gimmicks don't survive, what Nintendo games explore being human, and a weird (drunk?) email from Jonny. Send your fantasy booking here.

New Business: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind, publishing Manifold Garden physical edition mid-pandemic, Nier: Automata, and Forza Street.