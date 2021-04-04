Episode 716: Previously on Radio Free Nintedno

"Oh my God!" "It's you!" Gunshot

Previously on Radio Free Nintendo articles: "... our next RetroActive is for the early 3DS title Resident Evil: Revelations."

It's now time for our RetroActive on Resident Evil: Revelations. We spend nearly three hours conversing about: the little 3DS game that seemed to outstrip the system it was on, its curious understanding of how government works, and the overall poor hiring practices at the world's premiere anti-bioterrorism organizations.

