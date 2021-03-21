Episode 714: Robert Rodriguez's Mega Duck and Cougar Boy

It's probably safe to Google this.

Jon took the week off and James doesn't have any New Business this week. Guillaume finished off Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Capybara's Grindstone for Switch. It looks like a Match-Three, but it isn't. Greg is exploring handhelds-past with NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1. As with any opportunity to talk about obscure garbage (note: this is not a reference to the NGPC), things go sideways here.

After a break, we tackle two email questions. First, we try to figure out how Nintendo could make an Astro's Playroom-style nostalgia game. I know its very unlike Nintendo, but maybe they should consider it. Then we discuss the bygone days of "unique" handheld versions of games. You can ask us how Nintendo could do the thing they're already infamous for by sending us an email.

We're about two weeks out from our RetroActive on Resident Evil: Revelations. Post comments here.