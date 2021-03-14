Episode 713: No Amiibos, No Amicos

As Jon's accountant, I worry.
Let's keep it short this week. James kicks-off New Business with his last update on Bravely Default II until he's much deeper in the game. Guillaume returns to Pikmin with Pikmin 3 Deluxe, for Switch. Greg is trying to find the true ending in Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection. Jon is looking for credit for not spending outrageous amounts of money.
After the break we do a couple Listener Mail. This week we offer life advice on playing games while being a parent and talk about games and consoles we admire from a distance.
And yes, James did mean to say Casio Loopy when he said Bandai Playdia. They're both weird.
You can admire us from a distance by sending an email.
Lastly, RetroActive season is underway with Resident Evil: Revelations. The comments go here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Brachydios theme from Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. Composition by Reo Uratani. It was requested by The Jacob. All rights reserved by Capcom Co., LTD.