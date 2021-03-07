Episode 712: It Sounds Stupid Said Out Loud

While this might be particularly relevant this week, it is particularly relevant every week.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

There was Pokémon news last week, but we talk about it this week. Deal with it. Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and of course Pokémon Legends Arceus were all announced. We can't remember the adjectives for our Diamond and Pearl remakes, and not even the Pokémon Company can pronounce Arceus. They CAN make a trailer that looks an awful lot like Breath of the Wild.

There's also a new Smash character! We knew Mythra and Pyra were coming, and now they're here. James and Greg breakdown the announcement video, and "See here!", get stuck in with the character.

Yer' done!

Okay, that's out of my system.

After the break New Business continues with some of the Newest Business: James has Bravely Default II. It's not the sequel to Bravely Default. But it is a sequel to Bravely Default. He's not far in, so his impressions are very early. Guillaume has beaten Children of Morta, and has some final thoughts on the game. He also vanquished Ring Fit Adventure, and he is now the buffest person on Earth. Interestingly enough, we have an email asking about how to find the determination to get up, put down the game, and get fit. It takes quite a bit more time to answer than expected, but it's important and as a reminder WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONALS.

We're just angry on the Internet.

If you're angry in the Internet, send us an email about it.

It's time for a RetroActive, Resident Evil: Revelations. You can comment here.

Please do, this is an interactive segment. Please interact with us. We'll be doing the recording of our RetroActive sometime in late March or early April.