Episode 711: Crest the Wave With the Right Shaka

It has never been about fun.

Note: We do not discuss the Pokémon Direct this week, because it happened after we recorded. I'm sure we'll have thoughts next week.

We start the show off with an order: give us money. It's time for the latest RFN Patreon episode, so its time to remind you to give us money.

Predictions, but after a Direct it's ALTERNATE 2021 PREDICTIONS!



We predict a future for a 2021 that isn't:



Legend of Zelda: 35 Swords

Labo Vaccine

Geoff Keighley's Martian E3

Bradley Cooper's Face Training



Moving on, this week for New Business Guillaume has completed every beat 'em up. Now he and Karen are moving onto co-op Rogue-likes with Children of Morta, and maybe they just found their "new" genre. He's also replaying Bravely Default, and I refuse to accept his accusations. Jon bought the C64, a Commodore 64 retro-console, and it opens up a sprawling conversation about stuff that happened before most of us were born. Lastly, Greg closes out New Business with the just-released Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection for Switch.

After the break, Jon succumbs to the darkness and we dive into a double-dose of Listener Mail. This week we open ourselves up to get hurt again by telling you what really breaks our heart and then we spend your money. You can hire us to be your personal shopper by sending us an email.

One final bit of news: our next RetroActive is for the early 3DS title Resident Evil: Revelations. Also knows as Resident Evil: Revelaitons (pronounced Rev-a-lay-a-tons). You can look forward to newly Super-Stable 3D, Circle Pad Pro, and other dumb quirks from this unique game. I'll be posting the official talkback in next week's article.