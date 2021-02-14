Episode 709: Invest in the Success of Amico

To the moon!

I've spent pretty much every minute since we recorded this episode hunkered down under the threat of a winter storm. A full day of freezing rain on Saturday has given way to a Sunday of ice crashing to the ground. Life is a perilous journey; at this very moment nature is conspiring to cut your thread and wipe the slate clean. The world seemingly views your continued survival an affront, and a constant failure. But you? You're a champion.

This podcast is a survivor as well, and is full of tips to make you the same. Just like Switch, we have been fighting the inexorable pull of gravity to stay alive. This week, it's time to invest in your success.

I’m 💎🙌 on RFN. HODL. — lolmonade (@l0lmonade) February 12, 2021

Greg's been playing Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the Theatrhythm for a series that has the audacity to have a plot conceit like the Heartless and a Nobody where even the fanbase can't figure out what on Earth the writers were trying to do. But hey, the music is nice, and you don't need to play the mobile game to enjoy it. Jon... I don't even know what to tell you about Jon's New Business. He tried to buy a C64 - the unlicensed Commodore 64 retro-console. He's not interested in the C64 Mini, he wants the extremely limited edition one that was full-sized and came with the C64 keyboard. In summary: please send James a review unit of an Intellivision Amico so that we can make money for you. You can trust him, because he's already reviewing Fallen Legion Revenants, and he's not particularly enjoying the experience. It's a shame, because he rather liked the first game. Don't worry, I'm sure he'll love the Amico. Speaking of second attempts at first impressions, Guillaume is giving The Wonderful 101 a second try, with the Switch "Remastered" rerelease. After resisting the implorations that he watch YouTube videos that actually explain the gameplay, he finally sat down and watched YouTube videos that actually explain the gameplay. It turns out, fans of The Wonderful 101 are better explaining The Wonderful 101 than either The Wonderful 101 itself or the people who made The Wonderful 101.

On the Listener Mail front, we were asked to "Konami. Discuss," and thus we did: a Monopoly-style board game about trains has somehow rocketed up the Japanese charts and the investors at RFN tell you how to make the best parlay with your money. We even explain how to leverage VGChartz to get rich. You can ask for your free prospectus by sending us an email.