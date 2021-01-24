Episode 706: The Age of Pissery

We are sorry for not loving Nintendo enough.

The last two weeks I tried to create articles that would be "fast" to write, and in both cases they took forever. As the children would say, I was "hoisted."

Children still say that, right?

This week I wont engineer such attempts to mask my laziness; I will be direct about it. We will have lists!

New Business:

Everyone

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - We all played Jackbox, it was fun.

Guillaume

Halo - Guillaume defeated the 20 year old shooter.

Hades - He has also played a remarkable amount of Hades.

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure - The strange PlayStation reenvisioning of JRPG tropes is now available in English, on Switch!

James Razer Kishi - It's like Joy-Con for your phone. James probably wasted his money.

Paradise Killer - Not heavy spoilers, but James had a lot of feelings about how this game goes, and they include some potential spoilers.

Listener Mail

Just one question this week, why does it seem like we don't like Nintendo as much as we used to? You can send us your accusations here.