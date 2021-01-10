Episode 704: Paid CeX Acts

The mark-up is unbelievable.

Oh, why hello. I didn't see you there.

It's been a while; how was your holiday?

Me? It was great.

Oh! You're here to hear about the show? Sorry, I forgot what we use this space for. It's been so long.

I start with... What? Yes, I am the podcast, and I suppose that makes this article something of an autobiography.

I start with Listener Mail. This week's questions include: CEX selling "used" PS5s, retirement of digital shops, and opening a theme park during COVID. You can send your questions to me.

After a quick break, it was time for New Business. James wasted everyone's time talking about Robotics Notes; Elite, a visual novel that is of interest to literally nobody but him. Greg has been playing Panzer Paladin, a retro-styled action-platformer about a power armor with a sword. Jon and Guillaume have differing opinions of Hades. Lastly, Gui is playing Halo: Master Chief Collecton and Carto. One is a game about maps, the other is a game about a big dumb ring.

Alright, I'm going back to sleep. See you next week!