Episode 701: Remember Outdoors?

At one time we only had to fear bears. Now I'll take the bears.

We're back!

It's been two weeks since I've done one of these, and I've forgotten how to do them. So, I'm going to just focus on giving a rundown of the show.

New Business:

James: Star Wars: Squadrons in VR

Guillaume: Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Jon: Tetris Effect: Connected, Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Greg: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Listener Mail Is it morally gray to enjoy a knock-off? How much of a knock-off is too much of a knock-off?

