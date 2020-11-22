Episode 700: Welcome to the Tubtime Galaxy

We did a live show, most of us made it on time. You know who you are.

A big thank you to everyone who was able to attend the Radio Free Nintendo Episode 700 Live Show. We had a great time, and we hope you did as well.

This is a slightly truncated recording of the show, with some of the filler content trimmed for time and general chaos. It's still five hours long.

We talk Series X, PS5, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Pikmin New Play Control.

The live format let us take callers with question about: what our ideal Warriors game would be, if we learned anything from a Smash character, what events are turning points of our RFN careers, Greg's history of game imports, Nintendo on PC, and if people are harder on Nintendo now.

That's a lot of questions, and even more answers.

We also asked for people to make some donations to charities of their choosing and send us the receipts, and that resulted in almost $800.

Almost. We need about $70 more to get us to do another call-in show in January. You'll also be entered into a drawing for some prizes. We don't need it all at once, just a few donations will get us there. So send the receipts to rfn(an)nintendoworldreport.com.

Lastly, thank you to all our listeners, former hosts, guests, and everyone else who made 14+ years of this show possible.