Episode 699: I Think I Know What Yoshi's Fingers Look Like

Please don't ask why.
Jon was out this week, mourning his distinct lack of "power."
Greg kicks-off New Business talking about Turok, which he has bought but not yet played. James has bought RAW POWER, in the form of Xbox Series X. It's basically just Xbox One with extra power. You might say, it is the most powerful video game console. He's also playing Yakuza: Like a Dragon on it. He's not really feeling the RPG-style combat. Guillaume is playing two games he doesn't especially recommend: spooky game Observer and anime game Forgotten Anne.
After the break we planned to dig deep into the inbox but instead have a long discussion on how the "Digital Divide" is impacting the gaming industry and leaving some consumers behind. As always, the inbox is here.
