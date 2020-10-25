Episode 696: WAM - Wet Ass Mario 64

Noted men of culture do it again.

In our last show before Halloween, Guillaume has a couple spooky games to get you some frights, if somehow have avoided finding yourself in such a state this year. First up is Bulb Boy, a 2D-point and click horror game about...a boy with a lightbulb for a head. He also has some thoughts on side-scrolling shooter/train manager The Final Station. Keep moving or the end of the world will find you.

After a break, it is time for our Main Event: our RetroActive on Super Mario 64. The seminal 3D platformer set the template for an entire series of classic games, and also Super Mario Sunshine. We talk the stages, the control, the camera, and the impact of Mario's first trip into the third dimension. A big thanks to our listeners, who were very active in submitting their thoughts for this episode.

