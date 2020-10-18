Episode 695: Our Famous Motto, Plugs Not Hugs

You can do both.
This week Steve built up his boxy presence in Smash. Greg and James both spent a little time with the Minecraft icon. Greg also spent time with the demo for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, a title so bad that it could only be part of this series. Guillaume played both SolSeraph and the game that inspired it ActRaiser. James is done talking 13 Sentinels, so now he's talking Hide & Dance and Cook, Serve, Delicious 2. Lastly, Jon kills Nazis in co-op shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
After the break, we only get through one email; it's time for us to make the next 3D All-Stars compilation. You can compile your questions in our inbox.
You have till Thursday to get your comments in for our RetroActive on Super Mario 64. Post them here.
