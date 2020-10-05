Episode 693: Celebrating Our Steves

The REAL Steve would give you all the watches you could handle.

Jon is out this week, but Steve is in.

In Smash, that is. As expected, we have much to say about it.

We also talk about Super Mario Bros. 35, Gui talks Elisa, and Greg has thoughts on Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

More Mario, you say? Why, yes! We'll be doing our next RetroActive on Super Mario 64 sometime this month. You can start posting your comments here.

Likewise, you can email your comments or questions here.