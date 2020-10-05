Episode 693: Celebrating Our Steves

The REAL Steve would give you all the watches you could handle.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Jon is out this week, but Steve is in.
In Smash, that is. As expected, we have much to say about it.
We also talk about Super Mario Bros. 35, Gui talks Elisa, and Greg has thoughts on Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
More Mario, you say? Why, yes! We'll be doing our next RetroActive on Super Mario 64 sometime this month. You can start posting your comments here.
Likewise, you can email your comments or questions here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Linkle's Theme from Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition. It was requested by Spencer. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.