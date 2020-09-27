Episode 692: J.O.C.K.S.T.R.A.P.

Jon's Overall Childishness Kiboshes [a] Show That Respect Audience Participation

We have escaped the tyranny of Nintendo's weekly PR onslaught, meaning we get to actually start the show with New Business. James has been playing a lot of Hades, and he still hasn't made his escape. Jon and Greg are playing Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and Mario Sunshine still sucks. Jon is also playing S.C.A.T. because he's purilie and cannot help himself. Guillaume is also looking at recent addition to Nintendo Switch Online with Mario Super Picross before giving his concluding thoughts on Ys VIII.

After the break we finally return to Listener Mail. This week we: recommend GBA games, pronounce "Nopon," and tempt Jon into falling back into his "limited edition ways." You can seduce us by sending an email.