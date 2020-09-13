Episode 690: A Million Little Pieces

Welp, we broke an episode. Have a Patreon Exclusive instead!

So, James really botched this one, and we lost the audio for the 690. We had fun conversations about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and more pressingly, scarves. We spend far too long talking about Odama, a Japanese-warfare pinball game.

Sadly, it's all gone.

Well, not exactly.

Guillaume extracted a few choice bits from his and Jon's audio, and James cut them together with some explanatory information. If you're looking to hear a tribute of a podcast you'll never get to hear, well today's your lucky day.

If you're not interested, we have some new content too! We're releasing one of the NWR Patreon exclusive RFN episodes. If you like what you hear, you can get more of it at the Patreon for $1 a month.

This episode was from back in March. E3 had just been cancelled due to COVID-19, and the crew tried to devise a "digital event" to replace it. Six months hence, we know the ESA didn't do a very good job, but if they had followed our advice it would have been a show the world would still be talking about.

Enjoy, RFN Patreon Episode 009: Opportunities Knock.