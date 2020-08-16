Episode 686: Apocalypse BOGO

You want locust? We got 'em! Drought? Famine? How about fire tornadoes and hostile winds? In stock. Today.
Guillaume is playing ancient stuff, with Planescape: Torment. It's like a visual novel but less user friendly. He still likes it. Greg is still ranking fighters to Elite Smash but he's also taking a look at the Switch port of Doom 64. Jon is still playing Mega Man X, and he's stuck. So instead, he's diving into Darksiders Genesis, and Metro 2033 Redux. James is kind of playing Murder By Numbers. It's too much like work and all the characters blow.
After the break we have an actual Lords of Thunder round. This week we: find non-anime RPGs on Switch, search for clues about Ace Attorney, answer a question in Esperanto or something about Fire Emblem, field some Wario Land HOT TAKES, and pick our favorite "twists" in gaming.
You can send your questions here, but it's probably broken anyway.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Abandoned Memories from Chibi-Robo! by Hirofumi Taniguchi. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.