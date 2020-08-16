Episode 686: Apocalypse BOGO

You want locust? We got 'em! Drought? Famine? How about fire tornadoes and hostile winds? In stock. Today.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Guillaume is playing ancient stuff, with Planescape: Torment. It's like a visual novel but less user friendly. He still likes it. Greg is still ranking fighters to Elite Smash but he's also taking a look at the Switch port of Doom 64. Jon is still playing Mega Man X, and he's stuck. So instead, he's diving into Darksiders Genesis, and Metro 2033 Redux. James is kind of playing Murder By Numbers. It's too much like work and all the characters blow.

After the break we have an actual Lords of Thunder round. This week we: find non-anime RPGs on Switch, search for clues about Ace Attorney, answer a question in Esperanto or something about Fire Emblem, field some Wario Land HOT TAKES, and pick our favorite "twists" in gaming.

You can send your questions here, but it's probably broken anyway.