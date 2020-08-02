We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 684: Let Them Eat Donuts

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - August 2, 2020, 6:15 pm PDT
Total comments: 1

This feels relevant in the moment.

Guillaume is back, everybody! He's here, and we're opening the floor to him to talk about everything he's been up to for the past couple weeks. Wandersong is a music platfomer where a bard has to save the world. It seems like a Game for Gui, but was it? I wont tell you, I need to juice the listener numbers. He also played The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories, a dismemberment platfomer where a young woman is subjected to a Swery plot. It seems like a Game not for Gui, but was it? See previous.

After the break, we hunkered down to take on a recent surge of Listener Mail, but then Syrenne happened. She didn't join the show, she just sent us an email about whatever the hell is going on in Dragalia Lost and it was disorienting. You can send your disconcerting emails about events here.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Cloudrunner Fortress's Spiral Pathway from Star Fox Adventures. Composition by David Wise. It was requested by A.G. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Talkback

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor8 hours ago

We have some people on staff who care about Nintendo and Nintendo-adjacent mobile games, but the day-to-day operation of them isn't really all that notable even if Dragalia added f***ing Danganronpa behind my back after I bounced off the game.

We get a moderate amount of juice from major news (Mario Kart added MP, Heroes adds the subscription) or when there's a major cockup. Like, uh, today.

