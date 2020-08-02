Episode 684: Let Them Eat Donuts

This feels relevant in the moment.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Guillaume is back, everybody! He's here, and we're opening the floor to him to talk about everything he's been up to for the past couple weeks. Wandersong is a music platfomer where a bard has to save the world. It seems like a Game for Gui, but was it? I wont tell you, I need to juice the listener numbers. He also played The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories, a dismemberment platfomer where a young woman is subjected to a Swery plot. It seems like a Game not for Gui, but was it? See previous.

After the break, we hunkered down to take on a recent surge of Listener Mail, but then Syrenne happened. She didn't join the show, she just sent us an email about whatever the hell is going on in Dragalia Lost and it was disorienting. You can send your disconcerting emails about events here.