Radio Trivia

Episode 173: 201X -- The Munster Years

by Michael Cole and Greg Leahy - April 1, 2021, 7:37 pm EDT
Total comments: 2

The most excellent Greg Leahy guides "Hot Mic" Mike on a journey through the 2010s.

This episode was edited by Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor57 minutes ago

Games featured in this episode:

Mario Sports Mix (2010) (Wii)
Solatorobo: Red the Hunter (DS)
Sonic Lost World (Wii U)
Kirby: Planet Robobot (3DS)
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Switch)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor54 minutes ago

And to answer my own question, NBCUniversal owns The Munsters. Which makes sense, since it was inspired by classic monster movies associated with Universal Studios. Apparently there was a pilot in 2012 that never was made into a full series. But, based on my memory regarding the awkwardness of The Munsters Today from the 80s (that being the likely primary contributor) I agree with Greg that an animated show would probably be a better fit for any sort of revival.

Add to the discussion!

