Radio Trivia

Episode 172: Handbaskets Ahoy!

by Michael Cole and Jonathan Metts - January 24, 2021, 8:40 pm EST
Total comments: 1

New year, same podcast. Jonny guests for an old-fashioned round of Radio Trivia.

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor2 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Hades (Switch)
A Short Hike (Switch)
Goldeneye 007 (Wii) (a.k.a. Goldeneye 007 Reloaded)
Super Valis IV (SNES)
Haven (Switch)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

