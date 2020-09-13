Episode 170: Heroic and Music

Are you desperately in need of something to fill your auditory canal? We've got just the thing: Radio Trivia! Fossil Fiend Zach (with an "h") fills the guest spot.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!