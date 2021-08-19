Second Chapter Of Gunvolt Chronicles To Open In Late January

Now with bullet... sorry, "bullit" time.

Inti Creates has now committed to a double shot of their Gunvolt 2D run-and-gun series for 2022.

At the BitSummit indie game expo, Inti Creates announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 would launch worldwide on January 27, 2022. The original game released in 2019, while Inti previously announced the third Azure Striker Gunvolt game would also hit next year.

Series regular Copen and his "muse" Lola both return with new features. Copen has a new weapon called the Razor Wheel and can shift between the default, powerful "Break-Shift" and the quicker "Bullit-Shift", while Lola can now heal Copen to full on demand.

A physical version of the game has been announced for Japan and other Asian territories but currently, the game is slated to be digital-only in the West.