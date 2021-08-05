We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Cursed to Golf Announced for Switch

by John Rairdin - August 30, 2021, 12:40 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Chuhai Labs

A roguelite golf adventure.

Chuhai Labs has today announced their next title, Cursed to Golf, will be coming to Switch along with PC via Steam in 2022. This 2D golf game tasks the player with escaping from Golf Purgatory in your quest to become a golfing legend. All while avoiding deadly traps and hazards.

Chuhai Labs previously released Halloween Forever on Nintendo Switch, and Carve Snowboarding (a spiritual sequel to 1080 Snowboarding) on the Oculus Quest.

