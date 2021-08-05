Cursed to Golf Announced for Switch

A roguelite golf adventure.

Chuhai Labs has today announced their next title, Cursed to Golf, will be coming to Switch along with PC via Steam in 2022. This 2D golf game tasks the player with escaping from Golf Purgatory in your quest to become a golfing legend. All while avoiding deadly traps and hazards.

We're incredibly excited to announce @CursedtoGolf! A Golf-Like where you can take on 18 holes in Golf Purgatory!



Are you up to par?



WISHLIST ON STEAM NOW: https://t.co/3qLwnH3Dj5 pic.twitter.com/D8fOg0QnNd — Chuhai Labs (@ChuhaiLabs) August 30, 2021

Chuhai Labs previously released Halloween Forever on Nintendo Switch, and Carve Snowboarding (a spiritual sequel to 1080 Snowboarding) on the Oculus Quest.