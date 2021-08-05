Monster Rancher 1+2 DX Versions Announced For Worldwide Release

Maybe someone will come up with a better name for his monster than "Joe Blow"

After a couple of Japan-only remakes, the first two Monster Rancher games are coming out worldwide.

Koei Tecmo have announced Monster Rancher 1+2 DX for worldwide release on December 9. A price in the West has not been announced, though a limited edition will be available in Japan with a backpack and metal figurine among other items.

Monster Rancher is a monster raising simulation/RPG that originally released on the PlayStation, and could read music or data CDs in order to randomly generate monsters. This functionality will be recreated in the DX versions by way of a disc database the game will access.

The original games released on Switch in 2019 and 2020 in Japan only, but the DX version includes additional save slots previously sold as DLC along with a new high speed mode and random battle rankings.