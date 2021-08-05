We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

WarioWare Features Trailer Reveals More Competitive Multiplayer Options

by Donald Theriault - August 25, 2021, 9:27 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

The "Wario Cup" is weekly because not even Wario would want to crunch enough to make it daily.

It won't just be playing against the house in the new WarioWare.

Nintendo released a new trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together which in addition to revealing the character roster, also showed off two new multiplayer modes. "Variety Pack" mode pits local players and their chosen WarioWare stars against each other in exclusive games, while the Wario Cup is a weekly-rotating online score challenge.

The trailer can be seen below:

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement