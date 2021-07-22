Not Tonight 2 Bringing Subversive Bouncing To The United States In 2021

Apparently "social distancing" and "masks" aren't part of the job description this time.

After tackling the United Kingdom post-Brexit, the Not Tonight series is coming to America by the end of the year.

No More Robots will publish Not Tonight 2 later this year, which explicitly takes place in "an alternate, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past". NMR will team up with the UK-based PanicFarm again for this sequel, and PanicFarm hired US-based writers to pen the story.

The gameplay will be similar to that of the original Not Tonight, as seen in the below trailer: