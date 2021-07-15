Darksiders III Bringing Fury To Switch On September 30

It's not quite the Zelda you're used to.

The last piece of the Darksiders puzzle is Switch-bound.

Darksiders III, a more exploration focused new take on the series, will come to Switch on September 30. A physical release is also coming, and as a late port from PC / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One will include a pair of DLC packs.

Players assume the role of Fury, a sister of the previous Darksiders protagonists War and Death who can shift her elemental properties in combat.