Darksiders III Bringing Fury To Switch On September 30

by Donald Theriault - August 9, 2021, 10:37 am EDT
It's not quite the Zelda you're used to.

The last piece of the Darksiders puzzle is Switch-bound.

Darksiders III, a more exploration focused new take on the series, will come to Switch on September 30. A physical release is also coming, and as a late port from PC / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One will include a pair of DLC packs.

Players assume the role of Fury, a sister of the previous Darksiders protagonists War and Death who can shift her elemental properties in combat.

