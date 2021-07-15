The Otome Armada might have taken a few months off but they'll be roaring back in 2022.
Aksys Games held their "All Aksys" stream event today, providing news of four new localizations from the Idea Factory-owned Otomate brand as well as updates on their previously announced lineup.
Existing Game Announcements
- RICO: London, the first-person shooter followup to the 2019 release, will be the next title out of the gate from Aksys when it launches on September 2.
- The following week will see the launch of otome title Olympia Soiree.
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, the dungeon crawling RPG from Experience (Strangers of Sword City) will release on October 28.
- The Nippon Columbia-developed pet sim Pups and Purrs Animal Hospital will check into the Switch on November 11.
- Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratami will end the year with more romance on December 2.
- Variable Barricade, an anti-romance title where the apparent goal is to stay out of love, locked down a February 2022 window.
- 2D fighter Blazing Strike showed a new trailer but did not narrow the release window from its current "2022".
New Localizations
- Piofiore: Episodio 1926 is a follow-up to the original otome set in mid 1920s Italy, originally localized in October 2020. The sequel / fan cart was announced for a "summer 2022" release.
- Paradigm Paradox, where the protagonist must serve as a "hero" and fight "vermin" in the 25th century, promised "details soon" on its localization but gave no release window.
- Lover Pretend, in which a screenwriter is tasked with writing about something she is completely unfamiliar with, also announced "details soon".
- The final announced title was the English-name-TBA Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau, a tale set during the shogunates of Japan.
Trailers for the games above can be found here.