The Otome Armada might have taken a few months off but they'll be roaring back in 2022.

Aksys Games held their "All Aksys" stream event today, providing news of four new localizations from the Idea Factory-owned Otomate brand as well as updates on their previously announced lineup.

Existing Game Announcements

RICO: London, the first-person shooter followup to the 2019 release, will be the next title out of the gate from Aksys when it launches on September 2.

The following week will see the launch of otome title Olympia Soiree.

title Olympia Soiree. Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, the dungeon crawling RPG from Experience (Strangers of Sword City) will release on October 28.

The Nippon Columbia-developed pet sim Pups and Purrs Animal Hospital will check into the Switch on November 11.

Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratami will end the year with more romance on December 2.

Variable Barricade, an anti-romance title where the apparent goal is to stay out of love, locked down a February 2022 window.

2D fighter Blazing Strike showed a new trailer but did not narrow the release window from its current "2022".

New Localizations

Piofiore: Episodio 1926 is a follow-up to the original otome set in mid 1920s Italy, originally localized in October 2020. The sequel / fan cart was announced for a "summer 2022" release.

Paradigm Paradox, where the protagonist must serve as a "hero" and fight "vermin" in the 25th century, promised "details soon" on its localization but gave no release window.

Lover Pretend, in which a screenwriter is tasked with writing about something she is completely unfamiliar with, also announced "details soon".

The final announced title was the English-name-TBA Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau, a tale set during the shogunates of Japan.

Trailers for the games above can be found here.