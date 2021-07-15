Evil Dead: The Game Delayed to 2022

Evil Dead rises later than anticipated.

Evil Dead: The Game has a new release window of February 2022. Bruce Campbell, actor and producer for the Evil Dead series, unofficially announced the delay back on July 9th at a Q&A session for the 40th anniversary of The Evil Dead. The news is now official after being shared over on the game's twitter account. Before the announcement, Evil Dead: The Game was targeting a 2021 release. The launch was moved "to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!"

Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022

Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for! pic.twitter.com/c5I4OSQshA — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

Evil Dead: The Game is an asynchronous multiplayer game in the vein of Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game. A team playing famous protagonists from the series face off against a lone player taking control of the Kandarian Demon. The goal for the team of players is to gather enough artifacts from the series to perform a spell and banish the Kandarian Demon while the solo player uses Deadites, environmental hazards, or other minor demons to stop them. A gameplay trailer was first shown at Summer Game Fest on July 10, 2021.