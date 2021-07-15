First Mario Golf Super Rush Update Adding New Course And Mode

It'll be out sooner than you think, too.

The million-selling Mario Golf: Super Rush is adding new features in a few hours.

Announced for "tonight" by the Nintendo of America social media accounts but for "tomorrow" by Nintendo of Europe, the update will add the following:

Ranked Battle mode

The New Donk City course

A new golfer (Toadette)

Improvements to the motion controls

Ranked Match will offer color customization for Yoshi (blue, yellow, or red) as one of its rewards for achieving the A- rank.