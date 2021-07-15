We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

First Mario Golf Super Rush Update Adding New Course And Mode

by Donald Theriault - August 5, 2021, 9:14 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

It'll be out sooner than you think, too.

The million-selling Mario Golf: Super Rush is adding new features in a few hours.

Announced for "tonight" by the Nintendo of America social media accounts but for "tomorrow" by Nintendo of Europe, the update will add the following:

  • Ranked Battle mode
  • The New Donk City course
  • A new golfer (Toadette)
  • Improvements to the motion controls

Ranked Match will offer color customization for Yoshi (blue, yellow, or red) as one of its rewards for achieving the A- rank.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement