Check out some of the tracks, as well.

One of the unexpected surprises of the last Nintendo Direct will be out next month.

Cruis'n Blast, the latest title in the high speed racing series, will release on Switch September 14. Based on the 2017 arcade title, Blast is the first Cruis'n console game since 2007.

A new trailer showing some of the game's 29 tracks has also been released.