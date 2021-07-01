We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Dr. Mario World Closing Shop November 1

by Donald Theriault - July 27, 2021, 9:42 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Dr. Goomba Tower was really just slightly more legit than Dr. Oz, let's be fair.

The practice of Dr. Mario World is closing after a bit over two years of service.

Nintendo have confirmed that the LINE-developed mobile puzzle game will end service on November 1, 2021 at 0600 UTC (2 am ET). The game's in game currency "diamonds" will no longer be available for sale starting at the same time tomorrow.

Nintendo's Japanese language page confirms refunds will be provided to consumers in the home country, but the above page refers players to in game notices for information on the shutdown.

