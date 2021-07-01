Dr. Mario World Closing Shop November 1

Dr. Goomba Tower was really just slightly more legit than Dr. Oz, let's be fair.

The practice of Dr. Mario World is closing after a bit over two years of service.

Nintendo have confirmed that the LINE-developed mobile puzzle game will end service on November 1, 2021 at 0600 UTC (2 am ET). The game's in game currency "diamonds" will no longer be available for sale starting at the same time tomorrow.

Nintendo's Japanese language page confirms refunds will be provided to consumers in the home country, but the above page refers players to in game notices for information on the shutdown.