Nintendo Recommits To Animal Crossing: New Horizons Updates

by Donald Theriault - July 27, 2021, 9:08 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

That whole "global pandemic" deal has set the schedule back, but New Horizons will truck on.

The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update drops this week, and Nintendo has publicly committed to more.

An update will be available tomorrow (US time) that will bring back weekly fireworks shows and add new seasonal items. Additionally, Nintendo of America tweeted the below:

New Horizons is currently at version 1.10 pending this week's update.

Enner14 minutes ago

Japan's Covid response seems have been slowly worsening, and Nintendo being so opaque makes it easy to assume that their development has been harder hurt then their peers.

Still... it hurts a little that the 2020 darling of New Horizons hasn't received more meaningful updates. Especially if you are of the opinion that too much of what made Animal Crossing what it is was sacrificed for the HD visuals, terraforming, crafting, and other new features that New Horizons introduced.

I feel that I've abandoned my island quicker than my New Leaf village. Part of the reason why is that my neighbors have repeated dialogue in a speed that felt drastically quicker compared to New Leaf. Maybe when New Horizons 2.0 comes out, I'll be ready to fly back to my island.

