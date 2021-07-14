More Story Details and a New Trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V

Can we negotiate with a demon to move this release date up?

A new story trailer just dropped for the upcoming demon-fusing RPG, Shin Megami Tensei V. A number of features for the game we're also listed, some of which will be very familiar to fans of the series:

- Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world

- Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last

- Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle

- Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series

Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and let us know in the comments if you'll be picking up SMT V when it launches on November 12.