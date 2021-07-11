FIFA 22 Coming To Switch As Legacy Edition Again

I guess that means it's not coming home for a lot of you.

Electronic Arts's one guaranteed Switch release per year will be similar to the last few.

Ahead of today's European championship final match between sides from England and Italy, EA confirmed the Switch version of FIFA 22 will be a Legacy Edition, and will launch on October 1. This will continue a trend for the Switch: the last FIFA release without this tag was FIFA 19, released in the fall of 2018.

A "Legacy Edition" refers to the teams in the game - both club and national - being updated, but no major improvements to the game proper. Perhaps as a result of this, preorders are pricing at US$39.99 on Switch compared to $59.99 for PlayStation 4 / Xbox One and $69.99 for PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series.