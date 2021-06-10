Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Adds New Track Features And Grand Prix In Free Update

Oil, barrels, and geysers - oh my!

An update has added new elements to last year's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Available now for owners, the update adds a new Grand Prix series (Mario Cup) as well as optional obstacles to the courses. The view of the cart will add oil (causes spinouts), barrels (normal colored ones cause crashes, gold ones gain coins) and a combination of a geyser (which disguises coins when it fires) and a dinosaur whose scream slows down the cart.

A Yoshi cart was also added, with a horn that makes a Yoshi sound effect when honked. Finishing on the podium (a top 3 finish) in the Mario Cup will unlock the cart per Nintendo of America's Twitter account.