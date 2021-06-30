Spike Chunsoft Reveals AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initative For Spring 2022

...please tell us that's not a tease for the Nonary Games on Switch as well...

More mysteries in the universe of the oddest game of 2019 are coming next year.

Following hints on a teaser site, Spike Chunsoft have announced AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (official spelling) for a launch next spring. The trailer for the game is below, which also identifies the team behind the Zero Escape series from 3DS as responsible for the game's writing:

The wiseacre AI Aiba will return, but will accompany a different character: Mizuki Okiura, who was raised by the original title's main character.