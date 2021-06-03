Knockout City Roadmap Revealed

The Future of Dodgebrawl

In their latest weekly update column Velan Studios shared an image of their roadmap for the future of Knockout City.

Specific details are a little slight, but there is still useful stuff to know. The last event of Season 1 will include a 2X experience boost. The second season will start on July 27th and run for nine weeks. Season 2 will come with a new season theme, new contracts, and gameplay updates like a new ball and playlist types. Not mentioned in the image, but is mentioned in the text of the column is the introduction of a daily log-in bonus. A random reward will be given to the player the first time they log in to Knockout City each day.

You can read more about the roadmap and the rest of the Knockout City Chronicle here. You can also read our review of the Knockout City here.