MobiSwitch

Pokemon Unite Starts The Fight On Switch In July, Mobile In September

by Donald Theriault - June 17, 2021, 9:19 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: The Pokemon Company

One of last year's big reveals has a smaller window

The Pokemon battle arena is only a few weeks out.

A trailer released by The Pokemon Company International has announced that the Switch version of Pokemon Unite will release in July, with the mobile versions to follow in September.

The Timi-developed ten player real time battle game has new footage at the end of an extended CG sequence in the trailer:

The game's website has also confirmed cross-progression and crossplay between the two versions.

