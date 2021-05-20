Metroid Dread Collector's Edition Revealed

Check out this Steelbook and other goodies!
Although not showcased in their E3 stream, Nintendo revealed a special edition for the upcoming Metroid Dread coming out later this year. It will include a steelbook, an artbook, and art cards focusing on the franchises's 2D past.
Check out the #MetroidDread: Special Edition also releasing on 10/8, which includes the game, a steel game case, artbook, and art cards covering all 5 games in the 2D saga! pic.twitter.com/SKWK0ltFtr— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021