Metroid Dread Collector's Edition Revealed

by Carmine Red - June 15, 2021, 12:32 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Check out this Steelbook and other goodies!

Although not showcased in their E3 stream, Nintendo revealed a special edition for the upcoming Metroid Dread coming out later this year. It will include a steelbook, an artbook, and art cards focusing on the franchises's 2D past.

Adrock1 hour ago

I don’t think I need this, but………… Metroid.

stevey11 minutes ago

I have too many switch collector editions already

