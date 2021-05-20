XSEED To Punch Into Switch With Knockout Home Fitness

Adding to the burgeoning "violent fitness game" genre.

XSEED is picking up a fitness game from Japan for this fall.

Knockout Home Fitness has been confirmed for a fall 2021 release. The exercise title mixes in martial arts and boxing as part of an exercise program, which can be focused on different goals and portions of the body (full body, upper body, lower body, abdominals). Four virtual trainers will also be available.

The game was originally released as "Finc Home Fitness" in October 2020 in Japan.