Nintendo Joins PlayVS for High School Varsity Esports

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 will have official High School Leagues this Fall; Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will join them next Spring.

Nintendo and PlayVS have officially announced a partnership that brings Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 to high school varsity sports. Nintendo will be providing the Nintendo Switch System to thousands of select qualifiying schools, as well as games and online subscriptions, while PlayVS will provide the league tournament structure as well as exclusive partnerships with state and national high school athletics organizations.

PlayVS advocates and official ESports in schools and boasts Esports leagues in all 50 states in the USA, including state championships. They provide an end-to-end solution for schools to officially create varsity Esports programs, partnerships with game publishers like Nintendo and run the scheduled league matches throughout a Fall and a Spring season. They advocate not just for ESports as an official Varsity-level program, but point to its inclusivity, community, and relationship to academic STEM programs. They also argue that already hundreds of colleges and universities are offering tens of millions of dollars in scholarships in ESports. (PlayVS supports College level ESports programs as well as High School Varsity.)

In the past Nintendo has dabbled in providing some support for various independent ESports leagues in the past, as well as hosting their own controlled invitational tournaments at major marketing events. The PlayVS partnership, while limited to the amateur Scholastic field, appears to be a further official step for the company in the Esports arena.

Schools interested in creating teams and joining league play for the Nintendo games can sign up now for the waitlist for the Fall High School season at PlayVS.